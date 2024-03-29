All Sections
Russians install over 2,000 mobile towers in occupied territories to spread propaganda

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 29 March 2024, 19:40
Vadym Skibitskyi. Stock photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Russians have installed over 2,000 mobile network towers of Russian operators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and refurbished 2,300 cultural sites to promote Russian narratives.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "I will give you a few facts so you understand how actively they [the Russians] are working in the temporarily occupied territories.

Let's take Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Firstly, they fully control this information environment using repeaters and so on. This is the responsibility of Rostec [Russian state-owned defence company]: they have all the software and complete control over all the information flows there.

Secondly, they are expanding networks in order to spread their propaganda. Over 2,000 mobile network towers of Russian [operators] have been erected and set up in the occupied territories."

Details: Skibitskyi further noted that the Russians have improved, modernised and repaired 2,300 cultural facilities during the occupation: theatres, cinemas, and various studios to promote Russian narratives and deprive Ukrainians of their historical past: "This includes activities aimed especially at young people – textbooks, books, Russian education programmes, and so on."

