All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 March 2024, 22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
Combat situation near the city of Bakhmut. A screenshot: Deepstatemap

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front in the village of Ivanivske. The Russians are also trying to attack the settlement of Bohdanivka.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the 24/7 nationwide newscast

Quote: "At the moment, the Russians continue to attack the settlement of Ivanivske on the Bakhmut front; heavy fighting is already ongoing within the borders of the village. Our soldiers are heroically resisting and trying to push the Russians back from their positions.

Advertisement:

The Russians also try to attack the settlement of Bohdanivka located to the north from the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Landing units, motorised regiments and an attack army reserve are sent there."

Details: Yevlash stated that the Russians aimed to occupy Chasiv Yar "yet so far to no avail".

 "Our defenders hold the line and do not let the Russians advance. Moreover, several defence lines and strong mine barriers were constructed, and dozens of platoon positions for the deployment of our personnel were set up near Chasiv Yar, taking into account the terrain and necessary requirements, so that our guys and girls could effectively strike the enemy while being well-protected from Russian attacks at the same time," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BakhmutDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Bakhmut
Situation in Avdiivka more difficult than in Bakhmut – 3rd Assault Brigade
Ground Forces Commander arrives on Bakhmut front
Ukraine's Armed Forces report success near Klishchiivka
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: