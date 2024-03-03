All Sections
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 March 2024, 22:29
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The situation at the Polish border has long gone too far both economically and morally, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: the President's evening address

Quote: "It is necessary to finally find a solution to the situation on the Polish border, which has long gone beyond [any limits of] both economics and morality.

It is impossible to explain how the difficulties that a bleeding country is going through can be used in a domestic political struggle. But we will overcome this.

I am confident that Ukraine is able to withstand [the pressure], achieve its goals and defeat Russian terror. Together we can ensure this."

Background:

  • Numerous farmers’ protests have been ongoing all over Poland for several days. The protesters are blocking roads, motorways and border checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers oppose the excessive influx of Ukrainian goods and the EU’s Green Deal.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian drivers and Polish police, who had blocked them at the Korczowa border crossing, had managed to settle a dispute with the help of Ukrainian diplomats.
  • On 3 March, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that all six checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border were still blocked, with drivers of more than 2,400 lorries waiting to cross into Ukraine from Poland.

