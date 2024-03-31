10,000 consumers without power in Odesa and Odesa district due to Russian drone wreckage crash

A total of 10,000 consumers in Odesa Oblast were experiencing power outages as of 10:00 on 31 March.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian forces had once again targeted Odesa Oblast's energy infrastructure last night.

The wreckage of a downed Russian UAV crashed, causing a fire at one of the region's power facilities and leading to a power outage in several settlements.

No one has been injured.

