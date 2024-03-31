10,000 consumers without power in Odesa and Odesa district due to Russian drone wreckage crash
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 10:22
A total of 10,000 consumers in Odesa Oblast were experiencing power outages as of 10:00 on 31 March.
Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian forces had once again targeted Odesa Oblast's energy infrastructure last night.
Advertisement:
The wreckage of a downed Russian UAV crashed, causing a fire at one of the region's power facilities and leading to a power outage in several settlements.
No one has been injured.
Support UP or become our patron!