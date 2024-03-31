All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast infrastructure facility: death toll rises

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 19:41
Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast infrastructure facility: death toll rises
Fragments of a Russian missile in Kyiv on 24 March. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

The death toll following the Russian missile strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast has risen after the body of a man was found under the rubble.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the body of another man was found under the rubble of the administrative building on the territory of the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that was attacked by cruise missiles this morning. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Advertisement:

Rescue workers are continuing the search operation."

Details: Kozytskyi reported that Russian forces deployed cruise missiles to attack a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast early on Sunday, 31 March – the same facility the Russians targeted on 24 and 29 March. The facility’s administrative building was destroyed. Earlier reports said one man was killed in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lviv Oblastmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Lviv Oblast
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast, targeted on 24 and 29 March, killing 1 man
Russian Federation attacks Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles at night: critical infrastructure facility damaged
Air defence responds in Lviv Oblast and explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: