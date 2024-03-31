Russian missile strike on Lviv Oblast infrastructure facility: death toll rises

Fragments of a Russian missile in Kyiv on 24 March. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

The death toll following the Russian missile strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast has risen after the body of a man was found under the rubble.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the body of another man was found under the rubble of the administrative building on the territory of the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that was attacked by cruise missiles this morning. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Rescue workers are continuing the search operation."

Details: Kozytskyi reported that Russian forces deployed cruise missiles to attack a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast early on Sunday, 31 March – the same facility the Russians targeted on 24 and 29 March. The facility’s administrative building was destroyed. Earlier reports said one man was killed in the attack.

