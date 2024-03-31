All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service calls Russian claims of "Ukrainian terrorism" particularly brazen on anniversary of Bucha's liberation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 31 March 2024, 21:07
Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that it is particularly brazen of Russia’s Foreign Ministry to be claiming that Ukraine is involved in terrorism on the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, and the atrocities committed by the Russians there.

Source: a comment to Ukrainska Pravda from the SSU’s press service regarding the claim by the Russian Foreign Ministry

Quote: "In attempting to appeal to the norms of international law, specifically the Anti-Terrorism Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry forgets that it is Putin who has been put on the international wanted list – he is wanted by the Hague tribunal for abducting Ukrainian children.

Claims about terrorism made by the terrorist state itself sound particularly brazen on the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha and the atrocities the Russians committed there. We remember every dead Ukrainian and will do all we can to ensure that the enemy receives just retribution.

So any words from Russia’s Foreign Ministry are worthless. In fact, there is only one statement the Russian Federation can make that is worthy of attention – to announce to the whole world its defeat in the war and the withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian soil."

Background: On the evening of 31 March, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the evidence of "all" the recent terrorist attacks against Russia, including the shooting at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast on 22 March, supposedly points to Ukraine. Russia is therefore demanding that the individuals who are allegedly involved should be extradited, including Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, for blowing up the Crimean Bridge.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineRussiaterror
