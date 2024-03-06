Air defence systems active in Odesa for second time overnight
Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 01:43
An air-raid warning was issued once more in Odesa on the night of 5-6 March, just 20 minutes after the all-clear was given, as attack drones were spotted over the Black Sea.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force, Dumskaya
Details: Local journalists reported that air defence systems were actively responding in the city.
Advertisement:
Reminder:
- A drone attack on the night of 5-6 March has cut part of Odesa off from its electricity supply.
- Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, causing explosions in Odesa.
Support UP or become our patron!