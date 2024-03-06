Air defence systems active in Odesa for second time overnight

An air-raid warning was issued once more in Odesa on the night of 5-6 March, just 20 minutes after the all-clear was given, as attack drones were spotted over the Black Sea.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, Dumskaya

Details: Local journalists reported that air defence systems were actively responding in the city.

A drone attack on the night of 5-6 March has cut part of Odesa off from its electricity supply.

Russians launched drones on the evening of 5 March, causing explosions in Odesa.

