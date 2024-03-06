All Sections
Air defence systems active in Odesa for second time overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 01:43
Air defence systems active in Odesa for second time overnight
Work of mobile air defence firing groups. Photo: Naiev on Telegram

An air-raid warning was issued once more in Odesa on the night of 5-6 March, just 20 minutes after the all-clear was given, as attack drones were spotted over the Black Sea.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, Dumskaya

Details: Local journalists reported that air defence systems were actively responding in the city.

Reminder:

Shahed drone
