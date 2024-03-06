Biden: Trump's second term means return to chaos, division and darkness

In a statement published on Tuesday, 5 March, President Joe Biden has praised his administration's work during his first term in office while sharply warning that Donald Trump's second term as president would mean a return to "chaos, division and darkness".

Quote from Biden: "Four years ago, I ran because of the existential threat Donald Trump posed to the America we all believe in,

[Trump] is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people."

Details: Biden also emphasised the progress made during his administration regarding jobs, inflation, prescription drug prices and gun control.

He also warned that if Trump returns to the White House, the progress achieved by his administration would be at risk.

Background:

Trump and Biden won their respective parties' primaries on Super Tuesday.

