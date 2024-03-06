All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden: Trump's second term means return to chaos, division and darkness

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 06:55
Biden: Trump's second term means return to chaos, division and darkness
Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

In a statement published on Tuesday, 5 March, President Joe Biden has praised his administration's work during his first term in office while sharply warning that Donald Trump's second term as president would mean a return to "chaos, division and darkness".

Source: CNN

Quote from Biden: "Four years ago, I ran because of the existential threat Donald Trump posed to the America we all believe in,

Advertisement:

[Trump] is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people."

Details: Biden also emphasised the progress made during his administration regarding jobs, inflation, prescription drug prices and gun control.

He also warned that if Trump returns to the White House, the progress achieved by his administration would be at risk.

Background: 

  • Trump and Biden won their respective parties' primaries on Super Tuesday.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USABidenTrump
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
USA
US State Department comments on ICC arrest warrants for Russian military leaders
US Department of State believes Ukraine still has "surprises in store"
Zelenskyy is asking for weapons, not US troops – White House
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: