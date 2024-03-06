All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 21 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 March 2024, 07:56
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 21 tanks in one day
Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, causing the Russians to lose 1,250 soldiers, 50 artillery systems, 40 armoured combat vehicles and 21 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • 420,270 (+1,250)  military personnel;
  • 6,678 (+21) tanks;
  • 12,728 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,308 (+50) artillery systems;
  • 1,008 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 701 (+1)  air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,921 (+58) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,918 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+1) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,479 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,642 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Russia
Latvian government approves list of goods banned from import from Russia and Belarus
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia's "most advanced" tank will not be used in Ukraine over fears of reputational damage
Net loss of one of Russia's largest airlines grew 41 times in 2023
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: