Ukrainian intelligence shows video of sinking of Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov – video
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:33
Ukrainian intelligence has posted a video of drones sinking the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: The video shows that several drones were involved in the operation.
Background:
- Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.
- Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, was struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.
- DIU said that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.
- Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the unmanned surface vehicle attack on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.
