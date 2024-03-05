Ukrainian intelligence shows video of sinking of Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov – video

Ukrainian intelligence has posted a video of drones sinking the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The video shows that several drones were involved in the operation.

Background:

Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, was struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.

DIU said that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the unmanned surface vehicle attack on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

