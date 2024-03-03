Russians attack 9 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, dropping high-explosive fragmentation grenades and mortar bombs

Aftermath of bombardments of Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians struck Sumy Oblast 17 times over the past day, dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs and mines on hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 60 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were bombarded.

The Russian army dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in Yunakivka hromada (six explosions).

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with mortars (three explosions). They also dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade from a UAV (one explosion).

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade from a UAV (one explosion), and carried out mortar shelling (four explosions).

Russians dropped nine mortar bombs on Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV on Myropillia hromada (three explosions).

The Russians also dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV on Bilopillia hromada (five explosions), and fired using artillery (three explosions).

The Russian army attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (13 explosions).

There was a mortar attack on Znob-Novhorodske hromada (two explosions).

Russians dropped 10 mortar bombs on Khotin hromada.

