Drone strike: Russian authorities report "incident" at major steel and mining company

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 March 2024, 16:05
Drone strike: Russian authorities report incident at major steel and mining company
Photo: TASS

A blast furnace at Severstal, a Russian steel and mining company, was damaged by a drone strike in Russia’s Vologda Oblast on the morning of 7 March. 

Source: press service of Georgii Filimonov, the acting governor of Vologda Oblast 

Quote: "An incident occurred in the blast furnace area as a result of a strike on Severstal in Vologda Oblast this morning from an UAV of unknown origin."

Details: It is reported that the operation of the furnace was not disrupted, and the company is operating "in normal mode".

Filimonov added that the situation had been "under control since 05:40" and was awaiting the conclusion of the investigating authorities. No one was injured in the incident.

Previously: Yevgeny Vinogradov, CEO of Severstal Russian Steel, said that an incident occurred in the blast furnace area on Wednesday morning: "One of the units has been taken out for a planned repair." Severstal's press service declined to comment further.

Subjects: Russiadrones
