Russians attempt 19 times to break through Ukrainian defence on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

During the past day, Russian troops attempted 19 times to break through Ukrainian troops' defences with the help of aviation on the Novopavlivka front (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 February

Details: Over the course of the day, 70 combat clashes occurred at the front line.

Advertisement:

In total, the Russians launched three missile strikes and 43 airstrikes, as well as 46 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements using multiple-launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have killed and injured civilians. High-rise buildings and private homes, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed or damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No evidence of the formation of offensive groups was recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence along the border, engage in sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from Russian Federation territory, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine's state border. They launched airstrikes on Babelivka, Sumy Oblast, and Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Their artillery and mortar attacks targeted approximately 30 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice in Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast. They also launched airstrikes on Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka, Kharkiv Oblast. More than ten settlements were targeted with artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks in Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Terny and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to penetrate Ukrainian troops' defences. Artillery and mortar attacks were inflicted on approximately 20 settlements.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks in Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces were attempting to improve their tactical position with aviation support. The Russians also launched airstrikes in Hrihorivka, Toretsk and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements were also targeted with artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast's settlements of Berdychiv, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. Russian forces also launched airstrikes on Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne and Umanske in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar shelling were directed at approximately 20 settlements.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian troop defences 19 times with the help of aviation. The Russians also conducted airstrikes in Konstantynivka and Uhledar, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortar fire targeted over 20 settlements.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to push out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the Russians launched one unsuccessful assault action. Artillery and mortar attacks targeted more than 20 settlements. Russian forces launched an airstrike in Kherson Oblast's Mykolaivka.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 11 clusters of Russian personnel.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of personnel, two air defence systems, one electronic warfare station and one fuel and lubricant warehouse.

Support UP or become our patron!