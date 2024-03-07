Russians attack Kupiansk, killing 2 people

The Russian forces attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 March, killing a man and a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Kupiansk again. Preliminary information indicates that they used multiple-launch rocket systems.

Two civilians were killed: a man and a woman; their identities are being established."

Details: The attack damaged residential buildings and a car caught fire. The rubble is being cleared.

