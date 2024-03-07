Russians attack Kupiansk, killing 2 people
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 23:21
The Russian forces attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 March, killing a man and a woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupiers attacked Kupiansk again. Preliminary information indicates that they used multiple-launch rocket systems.
Two civilians were killed: a man and a woman; their identities are being established."
Details: The attack damaged residential buildings and a car caught fire. The rubble is being cleared.
