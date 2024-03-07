All Sections
Residents of 18 settlements on Kupiansk front to be mandatorily evacuated

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 March 2024, 17:49
Residents of 18 settlements on Kupiansk front to be mandatorily evacuated
Stock photo: ArmyInform

The Kharkiv Oblast Defence Council has issued an order to mandatorily evacuate families with children from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka hromadas located on the Kupiansk front [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram 

Details: The official said 161 children live in these settlements. Children will be transported with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives. Accommodation facilities for evacuees have been prepared.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that the Council decided to carry out a compulsory evacuation of residents from 57 settlements.

Syniehubov noted that people can leave not only for other settlements in the oblast but also outside it. For this purpose, free travel, including by rail, will be provided. Temporary accommodation will be arranged as well.

Quote: "We have to protect families with children from the Russian terror of the civilian population living in Kharkiv Oblast to the greatest extent possible!"

Background: On the morning of 5 March, Russian troops struck the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast), killing a woman, 67.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastevacuationwar
