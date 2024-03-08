Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians attacked on seven fronts over the past 24 hours, and a total of 86 combat clashes occurred on the front line. The Russians launched four missile attacks and 74 airstrikes. Ukrainian positions and populated areas came under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems 101 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 March

Quote: "The Russians once again attacked Ukraine using 37 Shahed attack UAVs at night. Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel destroyed 33 of these attack UAVs.

Over the past day, airstrikes targeted the settlements of Babelivka (Sumy Oblast); Vovchansk, Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Yampolivka, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)."

Details: More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery shelling.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out two attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), trying to improve their tactical situation.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 27 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. Over the past day, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated, two air defence systems, one electronic warfare system and one fuel storage point.

