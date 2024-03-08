MLRS, guided bombs and S-300: Russians launch large-scale attack on Donetsk Oblast on 8 March – photo

Russian troops have attacked Myrnohrad, Shakhove and Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: At 02:20 on 8 March, the Russians carried out a massive missile attack on Myrnohrad. A local resident, 64, was wounded while at home. In addition, a business, a hospital, at least 10 apartment buildings, a shopping centre and eight cars were damaged in the town.

Less than half an hour after the first attack, the Russians attacked the village of Shakhove in the Pokrovsk district. A Russian projectile hit a school where a guard, a 48-year-old woman, was present at the time. She was diagnosed with haematomas.

At the same time, the Russians struck the town of Novohrodivka twice. A woman, 38, and a man, 77, were taken to a medical facility with concussions, shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.

At least 64 private households, five cars, four administrative buildings, a medical facility, and four two-storey residential buildings were reportedly damaged in the city. Almost 4000 power consumers were left without electricity.

The Russians attacked these settlements, supposedly using S-300 missiles, KAB-250 guided bombs and Smerch (Tornado) multiple-launch rocket systems.

Aftermath of Russian attack on 8 March Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Aftermath of Russian attack on 8 March. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Residential buildings were reportedly damaged after Russian attack on 8 March. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to record Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the oblast."

