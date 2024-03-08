Latvian PM compares Russia to dysfunctional alcoholic or drug addict

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa has compared Russia to an alcoholic whose behaviour cannot be predicted, and noted that neighbouring countries should be aware of this.

Quote: "We live next door to a neighbour who is, in a sense, like some sort of alcoholic or drug addict whose actions we cannot predict."

Details: She added that Latvia has a clear plan to fortify its borders with Russia and Belarus.

"We are strengthening ourselves so that our defence capabilities are unified across the Baltic States. And these improvements are already apparent now, and will become even more visible this year," Siliņa said.

Background:

It became known earlier that the Latvian government had approved a plan to strengthen military forces along, and the incursion resistance of, the eastern border with Russia and Belarus, which is expected to cost €303 million.

In January, the defence ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania approved the creation of a joint Baltic defence zone on their eastern borders, where the countries border Russia and Belarus.

