Polish protesters continue blockade of border with Ukraine at 3 checkpoints

Polish farmers are continuing to obstruct lorry traffic at three checkpoints, allowing several lorries per hour in both directions or even restricting traffic in certain areas.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "As of 26 March, the blockade is being carried out at the Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Polish protesters are not allowing any lorries to pass through the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints towards Poland. Recently, there have been zero crossings of lorries leaving Ukraine at these checkpoints.

Also, only a very small number of lorries per day can leave Poland through Yahodyn. Over the past day, there were 60 such lorries, and 90 the day before yesterday. Despite the fact that this is the largest infrastructure area for lorries crossing the border.

The Polish side stated that the protesters said starting from 25 March, three lorries would be allowed to cross into Ukraine every four hours through Uhryniv, and one lorry per day into Poland.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 300 lorries were queuing at these three checkpoints in Poland, with the largest number of lorries opposite the Yahodyn checkpoint – 200.

Details: Regarding passenger transport, Demchenko noted that cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, and there are no restrictions on traffic for this category of transport on the other side of the border.

Earlier, Polish farmers stopped obstructing lorry traffic at the Krakivets, Shehyni and Ustyluh checkpoints, where they had previously done so. Traffic in these areas is currently heavy, both for lorries leaving and entering Ukraine. Queues in Poland still remain – 700 lorries at Krakivets and 420 at Shehyni. However, Demchenko said that with the current traffic intensity, drivers do not have to stand in queues for weeks.

He also added that queues at other sections of the border are decreasing. Opposite the Uzhhorod checkpoint in Slovakia, the queue was almost non-existent as of this morning, with only 20 lorries. Opposite the Tysa checkpoint in Hungary, there are 350 lorries, and 160 lorries opposite the Porubne checkpoint in Romania.

Background:

Polish farmers have decided to stop protesting on the border with Russia because of the upcoming Easter holidays.

