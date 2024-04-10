All Sections
Ukrainian drone attack on aircraft plant in Russia's Voronezh Oblast: satellite images emerge

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 17:43
Borisoglebsk marked in read. Screenshot: Google Maps

Satellite images have appeared online showing the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on an aircraft factory in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. The factory repairs the missiles that Russia launches over Ukrainian territory from fighter jets and combat helicopters.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Details: The Planet Labs satellite recorded damage to the building of the 711th Aviation Plant in the city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, more than 300 km from the border of the Ukrainian-controlled territories. The image shows damage to one of the buildings on the plant's territory. The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the strike.

711th Aviation Plant in the city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. Photo as of 9 April, 2024
Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project
 
711th Aviation Plant in the city of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. Photo as of 3 November, 2023
Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

On 9 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that it had "repelled a drone attack" on the city of Borisoglebsk. However, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed the drone strike on the Russian plant.

Quote from Andrii Yusov, DIU representative: "Yes, it was an aircraft plant. This is what we can confirm from various sources. We can also confirm that there was a rumble [of drones]. We won't disclose any details, but early reports indicate that the main production facilities of the plant were damaged."

Details: Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi stated that this plant was the only one in the Russian Federation that repaired the full range of missiles in service with frontline aircraft, as well as ground communications and radio communications equipment for aircraft.

As an example, he cited the types of missiles R-73, RVV-AE, Kh-25 and R-27, which are used for attacks on Ukraine by Russian Mi-24 and Ka-52 helicopters, as well as Su-24, Su-25 and Su-34 fighter jets.

Background: Two drones attacked the Borisoglebsk Aviation Training Centre in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on the night of 8-9 April. Sources in DIU told Ukrainska Pravda that it was an operation by Ukrainian intelligence.

The source said early reports indicated that the main production hall of the aircraft factory, which is located on the premises with the training centre, was hit.

