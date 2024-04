Ukrainian defenders destroy newest Russian electronic warfare system – video

Ukrainian border guards have destroyed an advanced Russian R-340RP Pole-21 electronic warfare system in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Quote: "A modern Russian R-340RP Pole-21 electronic warfare system has been destroyed.

This system has been supplied to the occupying forces since 2016 and is designed to suppress satellite navigation channels. However, after an encounter with a drone of the Border of Steel Offensive Guard, the equipment's functions were downgraded".

На Харківщині прикордонники знищили новітній російський РЕБ Р-340РП "Поле-21" pic.twitter.com/CvdNXLlnoN — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 11, 2024

