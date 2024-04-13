All Sections
Ukrainian forces capture three Russian soldiers tasked with covering Russian assault group with smoke screen – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 15:55
Photo: Screenshot from video

Soldiers of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) have released a video showing three Russian troops captured in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the SBGS

Details: The video features Ukrainian border guards talking to tied-up Russians lying on the ground. The latter revealed the details of their task.

Quote: "Volyn detachment soldiers captured the [Russian] invaders during an enemy assault on our positions near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

They turned out to be servicemen of the 10th Tank Regiment: a rifleman and two privates of [Russia’s] radiation, chemical and biological defence troops, who were tasked with covering an assault armoured group with a smoke screen."

Subjects: warState Border Guard Service
