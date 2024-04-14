All Sections
Attack against Israel carries risk of unprecedented escalation – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 14:10
Attack against Israel carries risk of unprecedented escalation – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry building. Photo: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns Iran's large-scale attacks against the State of Israel and believes that this could lead to an unprecedented escalation in the region.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Yevhen Korniichuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, in a comment to Suspilne

Quote Foreign Ministry: "Such actions are completely unacceptable, irresponsible and carry the risk of unprecedented further escalation of the situation in the Middle East. 

It is extremely important to make every effort to prevent the confrontation from escalating into a large-scale regional conflict.

This attack once again demonstrates the importance of mobilising all the power of the free world to defend the global boundaries of democracy."

Details: The ambassador stated that the shooting down of aerial targets was quite effective. However, no information is available regarding injured Ukrainian citizens.

Quote from Korniichuk: "One infrastructure facility on a military base has been destroyed. A woman was injured.

The question of whether Ukrainians were wounded is irrelevant. There is no such information, and it is unlikely that there will be any."

Previously: Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones.

US forces in the Middle East intercepted more than 70 attack drones and at least three ballistic missiles from those fired on Israel by Iran and its proxies on the night of 13-14 April.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported they had shot down almost all of the more than 300 air targets used by Iran to attack Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!

