All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two missiles heading to Odesa Oblast downed above Black Sea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 17:53
Two missiles heading to Odesa Oblast downed above Black Sea
The Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missile. Photo: Wikipedia

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles that headed towards Odesa Oblast above the Black Sea.

Source: the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Another precision strike on Ukraine's south. The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast once again from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea water area.

Advertisement:

Two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles were destroyed by the Defence Forces above the sea."

Details: At 16:03 the Air Force reported on a missile that headed towards the city of Odesa, and a few minutes later the Air Force warned about the threat for the cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Odesa Oblastmissile strikeair defenceBlack Sea
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Odesa Oblast
Odesa declares day of mourning for those killed in Russian missile strike
Attack on Odesa Oblast on 10 April: Death toll rises to 5, man dies in hospital
Explosions rock Odesa, Russian forces bombard Odesa Oblast with various types of missiles
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: