Two missiles heading to Odesa Oblast downed above Black Sea

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles that headed towards Odesa Oblast above the Black Sea.

Source: the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Another precision strike on Ukraine's south. The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast once again from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea water area.

Two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles were destroyed by the Defence Forces above the sea."

Details: At 16:03 the Air Force reported on a missile that headed towards the city of Odesa, and a few minutes later the Air Force warned about the threat for the cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

