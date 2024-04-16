Russians intensify attacks on Bakhmut front: 33 attacks in a day – Ukrainian General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Russian troops have attempted to advance on six fronts, most actively on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka fronts, with a total of 104 combat clashes taking place on the frontline over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 April

Quote from General Staff: "In total, the enemy launched 16 missile strikes and 31 airstrikes and fired 79 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using nine Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all nine UAVs."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian airstrikes hit Uhroidy and Vozdvyzhenske (Sumy Oblast); Lukiantsi and Volokhivka (Kharkiv Oblast); New-York, Berdychi, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made 30 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched five unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, two anti-aircraft missile systems and one Russian command post over the past day.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two artillery pieces, four areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and four command posts of Russian UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!