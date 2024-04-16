Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday 16 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

Source: bill card on the website of Verkhovna Rada

Details: Verkhovna Rada's website currently states that the president has signed the law. Earlier on 16 April, it had been signed by the head of parliament.

The signed bill shall be published in the official parliamentary publication.

The law takes effect one month after it is published.

The bill reduces the draft age from 27 to 25 years and eliminates the classification of "limited fitness for military service".

Citizens who permanently reside abroad must be registered in the military record of Ukraine. The specifics of the process will be decided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Furthermore, civilian men aged 25 to 55 who have become disabled (groups II and III) since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion (excluding the servicemen) must undertake another medical and social test to validate their status.

People sentenced to probation may be called up for military service, with the exception of those who committed crimes against Ukraine's national security.

At the same time, there will be no forced mobilisation of women.

Instead of conscription, citizens aged 18 to 25 will be undergoing basic military training.

Men under the age of 60 who have not completed basic combined arms training nor served in the military will be unable to enter civil employment.

Previously: The Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Committee on National Security and Defence had removed provisions on demobilisation and rotation of military personnel from the government's mobilisation bill while it was being prepared for its second reading.

Background:

On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed in full the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

The adoption of the legislative act was supported by 283 MPs.

The most significant change in the statute from the original version is the removal of specified terms for the demobilisation of military troops.

The Parliament directed the Cabinet of Ministers to pass a separate statute governing the demobilisation and rotation of military personnel.

