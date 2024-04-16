All Sections
Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 April 2024, 12:44
Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action
Lebedyn Mayor Oleksandr Baklykov. Photo: Baklykov on Facebook

Oleksandr Baklykov, Mayor of the city of Lebedyn in Sumy Oblast, was killed while performing a combat mission. He served in the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Trostianets Mayor Yurii Bova on Facebook

Quote: "Ukraine has lost a hero and a patriot. I still can't believe that my counterpart, friend Oleksandr Baklykov, Mayor of the city of Lebedyn in Sumy Oblast, died on the front line."

For reference: Oleksandr Baklykov was born in the city of Lebedyn. He worked as a lathe operator, a teacher and had a private business there. He headed small businesses LLC Krestyna and LLC Alfa. He was elected as mayor of Lebedyn in 2015. Baklykov was re-elected in November 2020. At that time, 4,448 people (39.5%) voted for him.

Deputies voted to prematurely terminate the powers of the Lebedyn mayor in September 2021. Later, the court reinstated him in office. Oleksandr Baklykov announced on his Facebook on 13 September 2022 that he was joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There are no former paratroopers. It's incredibly painful for me, a healthy, experienced paratrooper, to bury our children who are dying for Ukraine, for each of us."

Subjects: warArmed Forces
