Ukraine's Defence Ministry developing Army+ app for military: what's included and when it will be launched

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 April 2024, 14:25
Photo: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development on Facebook

The Ukrainian government is developing a mobile app for Ukrainian servicemen called Army+, intended to integrate a range of services, from submitting reports in two clicks and using military ID cards to obtaining a combatant certificate or ordering ammunition. The app release is planned for the summer.

Source: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation, in an interview with ArmyInform

Quote from Chernohorenko: "After launching the conscript's profile, we will finally be able to automate the combatant certificate service – now it will be the submission of an application in a few clicks and receiving an electronic document in the Army+ project. This process will not take months, but just a few days. Because it's about dignity, and it's about the state providing humane services for its citizens."

Details: Chernohorenko stated that Army+ is her team's flagship product, so they "gather every day and think about how to make it happen faster, how to create an application for the military and how it will become their key to digital weaponry, to all programmes, systems, etc."

Quote from Chernohorenko: "I am inspired by the idea of electronic reports – and I am working to make it a reality. An electronic report is when a serviceman does not write a report by hand, and then it is torn up right in front of their eyes. An electronic report is when a soldier sends a document to their commander in two clicks and receives a checkmark in response: whether the commander has accepted this report for processing or not."

Details: She said that Army+ is intended to become the central product of digitisation. 

The medical card, salary, and everything that "comprises an ecosystem for servicemen" should also be integrated.

In addition, the team wants to add the evacuation option to Army+. Chernohorenko said that a person would need to send a signal, and they would be taken, for example, to the nearest stabilisation point and provided with necessary medical assistance.

Chernohorenko added that developers pay special attention to the protection of personal data.

"The app itself serves as a kind of safeguard against data leaks because it has a specific architecture that protects personal data aggregation," Chernohorenko said.

Additionally, it is planned that the Army+ will initially be for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and later for all Defence Forces. 

The application launch is scheduled for the summer. 

Quote from Chernohorenko: "We want to do this as quickly as possible. For example, electronic reports are very critical for us. Most processes in the army go through paper reports. And this is absolutely unfriendly procedure: the report is written by hand; you cannot track when it will be reviewed, signed, etc."

"We are also considering how, while in the trench, a soldier can order ammunition for themselves, for example," added the deputy minister. 

As for the automation of obtaining the combatant certificate, the launch of this service is planned for autumn.

Background:

All News
