Estonian Foreign Ministry on Russian strike on Chernihiv: This wouldn't have happened if Ukraine had everything they asked to protect their skies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia has reacted to the Russian army's strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which resulted in at least 14 deaths and at least 60 people injured, according to latest reports.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry on Х

Details: The ministry noted that once again, the day begins with news of missile strikes, destruction, and civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It would not be like this if Ukraine would be given everything they are asking for to protect their skies and push back Russia's relentless aggression."

Previously:

On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.

The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.

Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble.

Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.

The recent data indicates that a total of 14 people were killed and at least 60 injured in the Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April.

Background:

Following the Russian attack on the centre of Chernihiv on 17 April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself against air attacks with the same effectiveness as seen in Israel over the weekend.

On 17-19 April, Kuleba will visit Italy to take part in the Group of Seven ministerial meeting, where, as reported by European Pravda, he will discuss providing Ukraine with additional Patriot batteries and other air defence systems for protection against Russian terror.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the Russians were able to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it due to insufficient assistance from its allies.

Support UP or become our patron!