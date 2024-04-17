All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonian Foreign Ministry on Russian strike on Chernihiv: This wouldn't have happened if Ukraine had everything they asked to protect their skies

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 April 2024, 14:26
Estonian Foreign Ministry on Russian strike on Chernihiv: This wouldn't have happened if Ukraine had everything they asked to protect their skies
Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia has reacted to the Russian army's strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which resulted in at least 14 deaths and at least 60 people injured, according to latest reports.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry on Х

Details: The ministry noted that once again, the day begins with news of missile strikes, destruction, and civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It would not be like this if Ukraine would be given everything they are asking for to protect their skies and push back Russia's relentless aggression."

Previously:

  • On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
  • The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.
  • Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble.
  • Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.
  • The recent data indicates that a total of 14 people were killed and at least 60 injured in the Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April.

Background:

  • Following the Russian attack on the centre of Chernihiv on 17 April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself against air attacks with the same effectiveness as seen in Israel over the weekend.
  • On 17-19 April, Kuleba will visit Italy to take part in the Group of Seven ministerial meeting, where, as reported by European Pravda, he will discuss providing Ukraine with additional Patriot batteries and other air defence systems for protection against Russian terror.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the Russians were able to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (TPP) because Ukraine had completely run out of missiles to defend it due to insufficient assistance from its allies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strikeEstoniacasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Chernihiv
Six people reported missing after Russian missile attack on Chernihiv
Russian forces strike Chernihiv with Iskander missiles: 14 civilians killed, 60 injured – photo, video
Russian missile strike on Chernihiv: Ukraine's foreign minister calls for additional air defence systems for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: