18 April declared day of mourning in Chernihiv

18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those murdered in the Russian missile attack on Wednesday 17 April, Oleksandr Lomako, the city’s acting mayor, has announced.

Quote: "18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of the Russian missile strikes on 17 April. I've signed the corresponding decree."

Details: According to reports, the exact number of victims is still unknown, and the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"As of now, we sadly have 15 dead and 61 injured, including three children."

Lomako also extended his sympathy to the victims' families.

