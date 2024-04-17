All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


18 April declared day of mourning in Chernihiv

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:15
18 April declared day of mourning in Chernihiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those murdered in the Russian missile attack on Wednesday 17 April, Oleksandr Lomako, the city’s acting mayor, has announced.

Source: Lomako on Telegram

Quote: "18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of the Russian missile strikes on 17 April. I've signed the corresponding decree."

Advertisement:

Details: According to reports, the exact number of victims is still unknown, and the search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"As of now, we sadly have 15 dead and 61 injured, including three children."

Lomako also extended his sympathy to the victims' families.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strike
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Chernihiv
Ukrainian police release video of first few minutes after Russian attack on Chernihiv
Estonian Foreign Ministry on Russian strike on Chernihiv: This wouldn't have happened if Ukraine had everything they asked to protect their skies
Six people reported missing after Russian missile attack on Chernihiv
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: