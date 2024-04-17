18 April declared day of mourning in Chernihiv
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 16:15
18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those murdered in the Russian missile attack on Wednesday 17 April, Oleksandr Lomako, the city’s acting mayor, has announced.
Source: Lomako on Telegram
Quote: "18 April has been declared a day of mourning in Chernihiv for those killed as a result of the Russian missile strikes on 17 April. I've signed the corresponding decree."
Advertisement:
Details: According to reports, the exact number of victims is still unknown, and the search and rescue operations are ongoing.
"As of now, we sadly have 15 dead and 61 injured, including three children."
Lomako also extended his sympathy to the victims' families.
Background
- On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
- The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.
- Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble. Recent data indicates that a total of 14 people were killed and at least 60 injured. In addition, the police have reported six people missing since the attack.
- Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.
Support UP or become our patron!