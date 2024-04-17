All Sections
Ukrainian police release video of first few minutes after Russian attack on Chernihiv

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 15:16
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Ukrainian police have released a video showing the first few minutes after the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv. So far, 14 people are known to have been killed and 61 injured, including three children.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Biloshytskyi: "Damage was caused to social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's districts."

Details: All relevant services are reported to be working at the scene. The police are providing people with assistance, escorting ambulances, regulating traffic, and securing the site of the incident. Chaus noted that as of 14:30, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing. 

"As of now, we know of 14 people who were killed and 61 who were injured, including three children. In particular, staff from the university and the medical institution were injured."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strikecasualties
