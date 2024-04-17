Ukrainian police release video of first few minutes after Russian attack on Chernihiv
The Ukrainian police have released a video showing the first few minutes after the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv. So far, 14 people are known to have been killed and 61 injured, including three children.
Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Biloshytskyi: "Damage was caused to social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's districts."
Перші хвилини після ранкової ракетної атаки росіян по Чернігову— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 17, 2024
ВІДЕО: перший заступник начальника Департаменту патрульної поліції Олексій Білошицький pic.twitter.com/EbydDZLoLO
Details: All relevant services are reported to be working at the scene. The police are providing people with assistance, escorting ambulances, regulating traffic, and securing the site of the incident. Chaus noted that as of 14:30, the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.
"As of now, we know of 14 people who were killed and 61 who were injured, including three children. In particular, staff from the university and the medical institution were injured."
Background:
- On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
- The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles, targeting civil and social infrastructure.
- Initially, four people were reported dead, but the death toll started to rise as emergency workers began to clear the rubble. Recent data indicates that a total of 14 people were killed and at least 60 injured. In addition, the police have reported six people missing since the attack.
- Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, noted that early reports suggested that Russian forces had attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.
Support UP or become our patron!