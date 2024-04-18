All Sections
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief unveils plan in Russia: More raids by Russian volunteers and drone strikes

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 April 2024, 08:09
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief unveils plan in Russia: More raids by Russian volunteers and drone strikes
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence chief, has stated that the military leadership has a plan aimed at reducing Russia's military potential, saying he hoped that attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation would continue.

Source: Budanov in an interview with The Washington Post

Quote from Budanov: "We’ve offered a plan aimed at reduction of Russian potential. It encompasses a lot of aspects, like the military industry … critical military targets, their airfields, their command-and-control posts."

Details: He said that more cross-border attacks by Russian volunteers inside Russia with the support of the DIU are planned, as well as more drone attacks.

He said that the goal is to show that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin cannot "protect the population from the war getting into Russia". "When you’re sitting, say, in St. Petersburg, and you’re seeing the war only on TV, you will always be supportive. … But people start to get nervous when some facility [is attacked] near their house," Budanov noted. 

He said that the projectiles that caused most of the destruction were Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missiles launched at Ukrainian drones, not the drones themselves – but the damaging impact on the population was the same. "In reality, the damage done by those [anti-aircraft] missiles is a lot higher than the damage that would potentially be done by a drone," he said. 

Asked if Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory would continue, Budanov replied, "I hope so."

Background:

  • In his evening address on 17 April, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyone in the Armed Forces of Ukraine preparing special operations, "especially important operations, extremely significant operations that destroy the equipment of the Russian forces and their combat infrastructure." He also confirmed the strike on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea on 17 April.

