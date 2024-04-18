All Sections
Man injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 19:15
Man injured in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village of Sorokivka (Kharkiv Oblast) on 18 April, injuring a civilian man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the village of Sorokivka in Kharkiv district at around 12:20 on 18 April. The premises of a shop have been damaged.

A civilian man, 45, has been injured."

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians fired an S-300 missile from the territory of Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

