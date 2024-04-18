Scholz seeks six more Patriot systems for Ukraine from NATO countries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Germany is trying to find six more Patriot air defence systems in NATO countries in addition to the one it has promised to send to Ukraine.

Source: Scholz at a press conference on 18 April after a European Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz emphasised the need to provide Ukraine with air defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from missile attacks by Russia.

"We know that Ukraine needs our support now. It needs a clear signal that there will be long-term support. And that is what we are doing when we make sure that enough artillery and ammunition is delivered, and air defence is of the utmost importance here," he added.

The Chancellor added that Germany has made the "most substantial contribution" to Ukrainian air defence, as it recently announced that it would be sending yet another Patriot system, the third that Germany has contributed.

He called on other NATO members to follow Berlin's example "so that Ukraine can better protect itself from the many attacks Ukraine is currently seeing and suffering".

"We’ve heard that there should be seven additional [Patriot] systems. One of them is ours. And we hope to find six more in the NATO context. And I have used the opportunity to move this issue forward in many talks," Scholz explained.

Background:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated earlier that Ukraine has identified 100 air defence systems in allied countries and asked for at least seven to protect Ukrainian cities.

On 17 April, in a letter addressed to dozens of countries, Germany’s foreign and defence ministers announced a global initiative to seek out additional air defence assets for Ukraine.

