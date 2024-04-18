All Sections
Russians concentrate efforts on Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 21:56
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on advancing towards the settlements of Klishciivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "These (the settlements the Russians focus on – ed.) will most likely be Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and, of course, Chasiv Yar. The settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast is also on this axis."

Details: Voloshyn adds that the town of Chasiv Yar is at a dominant height, so seizing it would mean a certain breakthrough on the Bakhmut front for the Russians.

Quote: "The Russian army has been trying to seize it for days. They do not care about their losses in manpower and equipment. A considerable amount of them has already been destroyed on the approaches and roads to Chasiv Yar."

More details: Voloshyn stated that the Russians had concentrated 20-25,000 of their troops on this axis. The troops consist not only of professional soldiers but also of mobilised persons and the citizens of other countries.

