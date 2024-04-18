Russians concentrate efforts on Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on advancing towards the settlements of Klishciivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "These (the settlements the Russians focus on – ed.) will most likely be Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and, of course, Chasiv Yar. The settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast is also on this axis."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn adds that the town of Chasiv Yar is at a dominant height, so seizing it would mean a certain breakthrough on the Bakhmut front for the Russians.

Quote: "The Russian army has been trying to seize it for days. They do not care about their losses in manpower and equipment. A considerable amount of them has already been destroyed on the approaches and roads to Chasiv Yar."

More details: Voloshyn stated that the Russians had concentrated 20-25,000 of their troops on this axis. The troops consist not only of professional soldiers but also of mobilised persons and the citizens of other countries.

Support UP or become our patron!