Drone strikes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again – IAEA

The training centre of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was once again struck by a drone on the evening of 18 April.

Source: Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as reported by the IAEA website

Details: Fortunately, there was no damage and no one was injured.

The IAEA representatives present at the ZNPP heard an explosion at 10:35 local time. They were denied access to the training centre located outside the borders of the ZNPP perimeter for an assessment of the scale of the incident.

Quote: "It would be the third reported attack targeting the training facility recently, following two such incidents last week. The ZNPP told the IAEA team stationed at the site that today’s drone had been 'neutralised', without giving further details."

"So far, the drone strikes have not compromised nuclear safety at the site. But, as I told the United Nations Security Council a few days ago, these reckless attacks must cease immediately." Grossi stressed.

Background:

On 7 April, Rafael Grossi reported at least three direct strikes on the main structures of the containment vessel of one of the reactors of the ZNPP.

Later, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) stated that the Russian forces simulated another attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on 9 April using drones.

Ukraine reiterates that it does not commit any military action or provocations against the power plant.

