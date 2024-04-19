All Sections



Explosions heard in Dnipro and Odesa Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 19 April 2024, 05:20
Explosions heard in Dnipro and Odesa Oblast
People in a shelter. Photo: Getty images

A series of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro, and an explosion occurred in Odesa Oblast during a Russian missile attack on the night of 18-19 April.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Dumska, a local outlet 

Details: The first explosions were heard in Dnipro at 05:11. 

Local residents reported that explosions were heard again at 05:14. 

Dumska wrote that air defence systems were responding in Odesa Oblast and that an explosion was heard.

Updated: The media reported on explosions in the city for the third time at 05:20.

Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that Dnipro is under missile attack. "Our defenders of the skies are working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear".

Subjects: missile strike
