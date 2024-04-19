All Sections
Farewell ceremony for soldier and activist Pavlo Petrychenko held in Kyiv – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 April 2024, 13:30
Farewell ceremony for soldier and activist Pavlo Petrychenko held in Kyiv – photo
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

The farewell ceremony for Pavlo Petrychenko, a public activist and sergeant of the 59th Brigade, who was killed in action on 15 April, is taking place in St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent 

 
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda
 

Details: His family, fellow soldiers, activists, public figures and the military came to pay their last respects to Pavlo Petrychenko. In total, over a thousand people came to the monastery.

Petrychenko will be buried in Askold’s Grave historical park on 19 April.

 
 
 
 

For reference: Pavlo Petrychenko was a project manager and participant in public initiatives before the war. He was involved in the development of Serhii Prytula's volunteer centre in March 2022, and in April he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

On 29 March, Petrychenko's petition to restrict the operation of online casinos on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine received more than 26,000 signatures out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

Background:

  • On 15 April, Petrychenko was killed in Donetsk Oblast while performing a combat mission.
  • Petrychenko’s sister Maryna indicated that he would be buried on 19 April in Askold's Grave historical park in Kyiv.

Subjects: KyivArmed Forces
