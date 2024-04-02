Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly man

The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast on 2 April, killing a 79-year old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians haму killed an elderly resident of the village of Tokarivka. The 79-year-old man has received fatal injuries in the attack."

Details: Reportedly, the body was found by law enforcement officers. The time and circumstances of death are being specified.

Background:

On 27 March the Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, killing an elderly woman in a residential building.

