Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly man
Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 15:57
The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast on 2 April, killing a 79-year old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians haму killed an elderly resident of the village of Tokarivka. The 79-year-old man has received fatal injuries in the attack."
Details: Reportedly, the body was found by law enforcement officers. The time and circumstances of death are being specified.
Background:
On 27 March the Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, killing an elderly woman in a residential building.
