All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly man

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 15:57
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, killing elderly man

The Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast on 2 April, killing a 79-year old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians haму killed an elderly resident of the village of Tokarivka. The 79-year-old man has received fatal injuries in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the body was found by law enforcement officers. The time and circumstances of death are being specified.

Background:

On 27 March the Russians struck a village in Kherson Oblast with a kamikaze drone, killing an elderly woman in a residential building.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine brings back 17-year-old forcibly deported to Russia – photo
Russian missile hits Kherson Oblast, injuring civilians
Ukrainian forces down 8 Russian Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast, wreckage crash causes fire and power outage
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: