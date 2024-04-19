Rescue workers find body of third person killed in Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipro 19 April. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The rescue workers of the city of Dnipro have found the body of the third person killed in the Russian attack on a residential building.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The third person killed in Dnipro. Rescue workers found the body of a man who lived on the fifth floor, on the third floor."

Details: In total, the Russian strike on 19 April claimed the lives of eight people, two of them children.

Background:

Two people were killed in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on the morning of Friday, 19 April, six more were killed in the city of Synelnykove, including two young children, and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured. Four private houses were partially destroyed in Synelnykove, eight more were damaged. A company was damaged in the town of Pavlograd.

It was revealed that an entire family was killed in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, orphaning a 6-year-old boy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro, where he held a meeting to discuss the strengthening of the region's protection.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov declared 20 April a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city.

