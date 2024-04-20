All Sections
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
The aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Odesa on 20 April. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Eight civilians were injured in the Russian missile strike on Odesa on Saturday, 20 April, including two young children aged 3 and 4.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Telegram

наслідки удару по Одесі, фото прокуратури
Quote: "Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile strike on Odesa around 16:30 on 20 April.

Eight Odesa residents sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the attack, including two children born in 2021 and 2020. The victims are receiving medical treatment.

At least 20 private residential houses were damaged."

 

Details: The Office of the Prosecutor General also said that the site of the attack is still being inspected and the exact extent of damage incurred is yet to be determined.

A pre-trial investigation overseen by the Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously: It was earlier reported that a Russian missile attack on Odesa on 20 April destroyed several homes and left four adults and a three-year-old child injured.

