Three-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on 20 April. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

A Russian missile attack on Odesa has destroyed homes and left two adults and a three-year-old child injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on 20 April. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Fires have broken out in a residential area following the latest missile strike on Odesa. Houses were destroyed, and a woman and her child were inside one of them. They were rescued.

Advertisement:

Two adults reportedly suffered minor injuries but declined to go to hospital. The injured three-year-old child has been hospitalised. Medics are providing the necessary care."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on 20 April. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Emergency workers and public utilities continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Update: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South later said that Russia deployed a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea to launch missiles (likely Kh-59s) on Odesa Oblast. Ukraine’s air defence downed three missiles.

The missile debris caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by Ukrainian firefighters. Four houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. One house was destroyed.

Five civilians were injured, including a child, who has been hospitalised. Three people declined to go to hospital.

Background:

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel on the night of 13-14 April in retaliation for an earlier IDF strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria. Israel said that Iran and pro-Iranian forces in the region had fired over 300 aerial targets on Israel during the attack, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. Israel said it had shot down almost all of the Iranian missiles and drones.

The US military said they destroyed more than of the 80 drones and at least six of the ballistic missiles that were launched over Israel from Iran and Yemen. The UK also said it helped Israel shoot down Iranian drones.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron explained that unlike in the case of Israel, which London assisted in shooting down Iranian drones, the UK cannot assist Ukraine in shooting down Russian drones in order to avoid "NATO troops directly engaging Russian troops".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that other countries could help Ukraine defend itself in the face of Russian attacks just as they helped Israel during the Iranian strikes.

The White House said that the US would not intervene in Russia’s war in Ukraine and will not shoot down aerial targets as it and its allies did in Israel.

Support UP or become our patron!