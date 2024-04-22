Ukraine's air defence downs 5 of 7 Shahed drones Russia used to attack overnight

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched an attack using seven Shahed-131/136 UAVs and three S-300/S-40 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 April. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down five drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, units of the mobile fire groups from the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed five attack UAV at night and an Orlan-10 strategic and tactical UAV at around 07:00."

Details: The Air Force reported that the Shahed drones were launched from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

All the drones were destroyed within Odesa Oblast.

