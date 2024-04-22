Ukraine faces challenging situation from mid-May but Armageddon won't happen – Ukraine's intelligence chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief, has predicted that Ukraine will face a challenging situation from mid-May to early June, but without a catastrophic aftermath.

Source: Budanov in an interview with BBC News Ukraine

Quote: "As we predict, we will face a rather challenging situation soon. But it is not catastrophic. Everyone needs to understand this, as well. Armageddon will not happen, as many are starting to say now. But problems will arise from mid-May onwards."

Details: Budanov clarified that his predictions apply to the whole of Ukraine, not just the situation in the combat zone. He said, "the Russians will be using a comprehensive approach".

"They [the Russians] are conducting a comprehensive operation. We won't spend a lot of time speaking about it, but it will be difficult. Mid-May, early June," Budanov emphasised.

Background:

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian forces will likely intensify their ongoing offensive activities and missile and drone strikes in the coming weeks before the arrival of US military assistance "in order to exploit the closing window of Ukrainian materiel constraints".

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defence Forces will be able to stop the Russian offensive if the US provides assistance quickly.

