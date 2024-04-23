All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force Commander displays anti-aircraft unit's success against Russian drones – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 April 2024, 13:39
Ukraine's Air Force Commander displays anti-aircraft unit's success against Russian drones – video
Screenshot: video by the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, thanked the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade for effectively destroying Russian kamikaze drones on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "I’m thankful to the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade soldiers who destroyed enemy strike drones on the southern front on the night of 23 April 2024. 

The video shows the sky defenders' successful combat actions."

Details: As the posted footage indicates, it is likely that Ukraine’s air defence used an anti-aircraft gun and a S-125 anti-aircraft missile system.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 16 Shaheds on the night of 22-23 April, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 15 of them.

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
