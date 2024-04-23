Ukrainian Air Force downs 15 out of 16 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 07:41
The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 16 Shaheds on the night of 22-23 April, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 15 of them.
Source: Ukraineʼs Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "Last night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts."
Details: The Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea and from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare equipment repelled the attack.
Background:
- On the night of 22-23 April, the Russians launched a group of Shahed drones from Russia's Kursk Oblast and attacked the frontline areas with aircraft.
- In Odesa, nine people, including four children, were injured in the attack by Russian drones, and at least 14 apartments were destroyed.
