Ukrainian Air Force downs 15 out of 16 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine

An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 16 Shaheds on the night of 22-23 April, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 15 of them.

Source: Ukraineʼs Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Last night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea and from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare equipment repelled the attack.

Background:

On the night of 22-23 April, the Russians launched a group of Shahed drones from Russia's Kursk Oblast and attacked the frontline areas with aircraft.

In Odesa, nine people, including four children, were injured in the attack by Russian drones, and at least 14 apartments were destroyed.

