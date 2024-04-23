All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force downs 15 out of 16 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 April 2024, 07:41
Ukrainian Air Force downs 15 out of 16 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine
An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 16 Shaheds on the night of 22-23 April, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 15 of them.

Source: Ukraineʼs Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Last night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea and from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare equipment repelled the attack.

Background:

  • On the night of 22-23 April, the Russians launched a group of Shahed drones from Russia's Kursk Oblast and attacked the frontline areas with aircraft.
  • In Odesa, nine people, including four children, were injured in the attack by Russian drones, and at least 14 apartments were destroyed.

