Nine people injured, including children, in Shahed attack on Odesa – photos, video

The aftermath of the Shahed attack on Odesa. Photos: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Nine people, including four children, two of them under the age of one, were injured in Odesa on the night of 22-23 April as a result of a Russian Shahed attack, and at least 14 apartments have been destroyed.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Odesa City Council; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Houses belonging to civilians have been damaged and a fire has broken out as a result of a Russian attack on the residential sector of Odesa.

The aftermath of the Russian Shahed attack on Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Thirty-four people have been rescued, including three children.

The aftermath of the Russian Shahed attack on Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the Russian Shahed attack on Odesa. Photo: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

At least 14 apartments were damaged.

Updated: In a morning report, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the number of casualties in Odesa had increased to 9 people, including four children.

The crash of the downed drone also caused damage to the residential sector of the city, and damaged shops and other infrastructure.

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that children aged 12 and 9 and two babies under the age of one had been injured. "Three adults have been hospitalised in the city's medical facilities in a moderate condition, while two more refused to be hospitalised, having received all the necessary assistance on the spot," he said.

Four children are also in hospital in a moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

