Ukraine and NATO discuss details of creating joint centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:08
The flag of NATO. Stock photo: Getty Images

Representatives from Ukraine and the North Atlantic Alliance met in Poland to discuss the preparations for the NATO Washington Summit, including the establishment of the first NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The combined work plan of Kyiv and the Alliance focuses on the development of a concept for final agreement before the Washington summit, as well as the details of the future joint centre JATEC.

This concerns the final coordination of the centre's structure, the project of financial costs, the engagement of human resources, and the development of suggestions for the communication and exchange of information, as stated in Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Quote: "The results of the meeting in Poland are another step for the establishment of the Centre as an institution aimed at strengthening Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance," Deputy Defence Minister Stanislav Haider commented.

The decision to launch JATEC was made following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers on 15 February 2024.

The centre's goals will be to conduct a collaborative analysis and synthesis of experience in defence and security, to strengthen the training and military education system, to promote interoperability, and to develop the capabilities of Ukraine's defence forces.

The centre's efforts will strive to achieve full interoperability between Ukraine's Armed Forces and NATO forces.

