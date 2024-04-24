Ukraine's Parliament supports increase of Border Guard numbers by 15,000

Ukraine's parliament has passed the government's draft law No. 11091, which provides for an increase in the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000.



Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament), MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram



Details: Zhelezniak said that 327 MPs voted in favour.

According to the amendment, the total number of employees of the State Border Guard Service will be up to 75,000 within a year from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law, including up to 67,000 military personnel.

Background: The Ukrainian government submitted this draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on 18 March 2024. Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said that current realities require the formation of combat units that will perform tasks on the front line.

