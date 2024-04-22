Russian forces launch attacks on 6 fronts over past 24 hours, most actively on Novopavlivka – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops have launched four missile strikes and 45 airstrikes over the past 24 hours and bombarded Ukrainian positions and populated areas 71 times with multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 85 times across the war zone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 April

Quote: "Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine using 7 Shahed UAVs overnight. Ukrainian air defence personnel and assets destroyed five attack drones."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians targeted the following settlements over the past 24 hours:: Kharkiv (Kharkiv Oblast); Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Stavky, Torske, Novosadove, Yampolivka, Ocheretyno, Soloviove, Berdychi, Stupochky, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Netailove, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Vesele (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery fired on over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where they attempted to break through Ukrainian troops' defences 23 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 4 times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persisted in their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River and launched four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 9 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours. Ukraine's air defence forces also destroyed two Kh-59 guided missiles.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel and 1 UAV command post belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!